Who Got The Work

Nissan USA has tapped partner Stephen H. Dye of Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP as defense counsel in a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The suit, for claims under the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed April 18 in California Central District Court by Quill & Arrow on behalf of Jorge Cervantes Hernandez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer, is 2:24-cv-03215, Jorge Cervantes Hernandez v. Nissan North America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

June 03, 2024, 8:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Jorge Cervantes Hernandez

Plaintiffs

Quill And Arrow LLP

defendants

Nissan North America, Inc.

Nissan North America, Inc., a Delaware Corporation

Does

defendant counsels

Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract