Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Glassman Wyatt Tuttle & Cox on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Werner Enterprises, a trucking and logistics provider, and Jalen Jashun Martin to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision, was filed by Rainwater Holt & Sexton on behalf of the estate of Barbara Jordan. The case is 1:23-cv-01070, Jordan v. Werner Enterprises Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 05, 2023, 8:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Bennie Jordan

Plaintiffs

Rainwater, Holt & Sexton

defendants

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

Jalen Jashun Martin

defendant counsels

Glassman Edwards Wade Wyatt P.C.

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision