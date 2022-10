Who Got The Work

Jedidiah Matthew Bernstein of Shafer Partners LLP has entered an appearance for Long Island Railroad Company in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Fredric M. Gold PC on behalf of Lionel Jordan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:22-cv-07771, Jordan v. Long Island Railroad Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 27, 2022, 7:17 AM