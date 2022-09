New Suit - Employment

The Long Island Railroad Company and D & C United were hit with an employment lawsuit on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision while the plaintiff was on duty, was filed by attorney Fredric M. Gold on behalf of Lionel Jordan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07771, Jordan v. Long Island Railroad Co. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 12, 2022, 5:07 PM