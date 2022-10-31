Who Got The Work

Stacia Burns and F. Laurens Brock of Adams and Reese and Ryan Matthew Cullen of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough have stepped in to represent Briggs Industrial Solution Inc. and Hyster-Yale Group Inc. in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in Tennessee Western District Court by Wagerman Katzman and the Norton Law Office on behalf of Kara Jordan, individually and on behalf of deceased spouse, Jesse Jordan, accuses the defendants of manufacturing and servicing a defective forklift truck. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge S. Thomas Anderson, is 1:22-cv-01198, Jordan v. Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 31, 2022, 5:56 AM