Removed To Federal Court
Counsel at Deutsch Kerrigan on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Geico to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Bruscato Law Firm on behalf of James E. Jordan. The case is 3:23-cv-00748, Jordan v. Hill et al.
Insurance
June 05, 2023, 6:56 PM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
- Law Office Of John F Bruscato
defendants
- Geico Indemnity Company
- State Farm Automobile Insurance Company
- Adam L Hill
- Ean Holdings, LLC
defendant counsels
- DeutschKerrigan LLP
- Davenport Files & Kelly
- Casten & Pearce
nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision