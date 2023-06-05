Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Deutsch Kerrigan on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Geico to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Bruscato Law Firm on behalf of James E. Jordan. The case is 3:23-cv-00748, Jordan v. Hill et al.

Insurance

June 05, 2023, 6:56 PM

Plaintiffs

James E Jordan

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of John F Bruscato

defendants

Geico Indemnity Company

State Farm Automobile Insurance Company

Adam L Hill

Ean Holdings, LLC

defendant counsels

DeutschKerrigan LLP

Davenport Files & Kelly

Casten & Pearce

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision