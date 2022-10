New Suit - Employment

Georgia-Pacific was hit with a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Friday in Nevada District Court. The suit was brought by Watkins & Letofsky on behalf of Karl M. Jordan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01732, Jordan v. Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 14, 2022, 7:48 PM