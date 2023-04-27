Emily J. Schultz and Jonathan C. Krisko of Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson has entered an appearance for Atrium Health doing business as Carolinas Medical Center and other defendants in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit also targets the City of Charlotte, North Carolina. The complaint, filed by a pro se plaintiff on March 13 in North Carolina Western District Court, alleges that Charlotte police officers used unnecessary force while apprehending Jordan, and that Carolinas Medical Center employees forced medical treatment on Jordan in violation of his religious beliefs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr., is 3:23-cv-00152, Jordan v. City of Charlotte North Carolina et al.
Health Care
April 27, 2023, 10:49 AM