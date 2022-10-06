New Suit - Employment

Phillips & Associates filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court against adult day care facility Bruckner Forever Young Social Adult Day Care Inc. and Gene Benfeldt. The complaint was brought on behalf of lesbian maintenance worker Jamilla Jordan, who contends that she was subjected to unwanted advances from Bruckner Forever Young's male clientele and when reported to her manager, was told to act like she was 'interested' to keep the clients coming back to the care facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08493, Jordan v. Bruckner Forever Young Social Adult Day Care Inc. et al.

Health Care

October 06, 2022, 5:18 AM