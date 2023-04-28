Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kubicki Draper on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Maxwood Furniture to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Joseph S. Kashi PA on behalf of Heather Eileen Jordan, Ronald Arthur Jordan and Makinley Jordan, alleges that while Makinley Jordan was climbing the ladder on a Max & Lily loft bed, a rung shattered, causing her to fall and break her leg. The case is 0:23-cv-60786, Jordan et al. v. Maxwood Furniture Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 28, 2023, 1:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Heather Eileen Jordan

Makinley Jordan

Ronald Arthur Jordan

defendants

Maxwood Furniture, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kubicki Draper

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims