Removed To Federal Court

Keating Bucklin McCormack on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Puget Sound Energy and the City of Bellevue to Washington Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Stephens & Klinge on behalf of Andrea M. Jordan and Patrick R. Jordan, who accuse Puget of violating a conditional use permit by proposing to remove 33 trees from their property to make way for the installation of power lines. The case is 2:22-cv-01178, Jordan et al v. City of Bellevue et al.

Energy

August 23, 2022, 8:35 PM