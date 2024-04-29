Who Got The Work

DLA Piper partner Angela C. Agrusa has entered an appearance for Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue in a pending consumer class action. The case, filed March 12 in California Central District Court by Kanner & Whiteley and Honik LLC, alleges that the company's Neutrogena T/Gel products contain dangerous amounts of the carcinogenic compound benzene. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II, is 2:24-cv-01982, Jordan Eisman v. Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 29, 2024, 11:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Jordan Eisman

Plaintiffs

Kanner And Whiteley LLC

defendants

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies, Inc.

Kenvue Inc.

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct