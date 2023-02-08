Jordan Belfort Prosecutors Move to White & Case Latest in Re...

News From Law.com

White & Case announced the hiring of Joel Cohen to its New York office this week, marking the end of the former federal prosecutor's 14-year stint at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as co-chair of the firm's white-collar defense and investigations practice. Cohen, who prosecuted Jordan Belfort during his time as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of New York in the 1990s, is the latest in a series of co-chair moves at Gibson Dunn since King & Spalding hired global litigation practice leaders Randy Mastro and Mark Kirsch last fall.

February 08, 2023, 4:25 PM