Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Bowman and Brooke; Foley & Lardner; DLA Piper and Dykema Gossett have entered appearances for Hyundai Motor and its subsidiary Kia Motors in a pending lawsuit over an allegedly defective product. The action, filed Aug. 1 in South Carolina District Court by Motley Rice, centers on allegedly defective air bag inflators that were manufactured by Arc Automotive and installed in the co-defendants' vehicles. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks, is 2:22-cv-02507, Jophlin et al v. Arc Automotive, Inc. et al.