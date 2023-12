Who Got The Work

Wade G. Perrin of Alston & Bird has entered an appearance for Angelcare Canada Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 7 in New Jersey District Court by Crosby IP Law and Stern & Schurin on behalf of Jool Products LLC, asserts a single patent related to a baby bath-supporting device. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Kirsch, is 3:23-cv-22089, Jool Products LLC v. Angelcare Canada Inc.

Technology

December 28, 2023, 6:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Jool Products LLC

Jool Products LLC

Plaintiffs

Crosby Ip Law LLC

defendants

Angelcare Canada Inc.

Angelcare Canada Inc.

defendant counsels

Alston & Bird

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims