Who Got The Work

Johnson & Bell shareholders James P. Balog and Ariel T. Flood have stepped in as defense counsel to Walmart in a pending slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit. The complaint was filed Sept. 29 in Illinois Northern District Court by McCready, Garcia & Leet on behalf of Julie Jones. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama, is 1:23-cv-14339, Jones v. WalMart, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 13, 2023, 6:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Julie Jones

Plaintiffs

Mccready, Garcia & Leet, P.C.

Law Offices Of Michael P. Mccready, P.C.

Law Office Of Michael P. Mccready P.C.

defendants

WalMart, Inc.

defendant counsels

Johnson & Bell

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims