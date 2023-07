Removed To Federal Court

Walmart and an affiliate store on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Schwartz & Associates on behalf of Callie Jones. The defendants are represented by Wells, Marble & Hurst. The case is 3:23-cv-00465, Jones v. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 20, 2023, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Callie Jones

Plaintiffs

Richard Schwartz And Associates, PA

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East, LP

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

John Doe Company(ies) 1-10

John Doe(s) 1-10

WalMart Supercenter #205

defendant counsels

Wells Marble Hurst

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims