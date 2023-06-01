Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Swanson, Martin & Bell on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against UrbanStrong LLC, doing business as Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park Inc., and Unleashed Brands LLC to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Shifrin Law Group and James J. Gay Law LLC on behalf of Jauquel Jones, who claims that she was injured after falling from the monkey bars on a Warrior Course' obstacle and was not presented with a waiver of liability form or given a safety briefing prior to using the course. The case is 1:23-cv-03445, Jones v. UrbanStrong, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 01, 2023, 4:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Jauquel Jones

defendants

Unleashed Brands, LLC

UrbanStrong, LLC

defendant counsels

Swanson, Martin & Bell

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims