Univar Solutions, a distributor of chemicals and ingredients, and its top officials were slapped with a securities lawsuit Thursday in Delaware District Court over Univar's proposed acquisition by Apollo Global Management for $8.1 billion. The court action, brought by Long Law on behalf of Brian Jones, accuses the defendants of making false statements related to Univar's financial projections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00545, Jones v. Univar Solutions Inc. et al.
Wholesalers
May 20, 2023, 10:50 AM