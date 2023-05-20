New Suit - Securities

Univar Solutions, a distributor of chemicals and ingredients, and its top officials were slapped with a securities lawsuit Thursday in Delaware District Court over Univar's proposed acquisition by Apollo Global Management for $8.1 billion. The court action, brought by Long Law on behalf of Brian Jones, accuses the defendants of making false statements related to Univar's financial projections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00545, Jones v. Univar Solutions Inc. et al.

Brian Jones

Long Law, LLC

Univar Solutions Inc.

Christopher D. Pappas

Daniel P. Doheny

David Jukes

Joan A. Braca

Kerry J. Preete

Mark J. Byrne

Rhonda Germany

Richard P. Fox

Robert L. Wood

Stephen D. Newlin

Varun Laroyia

