Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Watkins & Eager on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Toyota and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Mars Mars & Mars on behalf of Lynda Jones and her child, alleges that a weak roof and restraint system in a 2013 Toyota Corolla contributed to the child's injuries in a motor vehicle collision. The case is 3:22-cv-00616, Jones et al. v. Toyota Motor Corp. et al.