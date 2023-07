Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morrison & Foerster on Monday removed a digital privacy class action against fitness equipment maker Tonal Systems to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Ronald A. Marron, accuses the company of using third-party software to monitor user chat conversations on its website. The case is 3:23-cv-01267, Jones v. Tonal Systems, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 10, 2023, 3:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Julie Jones

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Ronald A. Marron

Law Office Of Ronald Marron

defendants

Does 1-100

Tonal Systems, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morrison & Foerster

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation