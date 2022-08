Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against the YMCA to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the Lanier Law Group on behalf of Steven Jones, who alleges that he was sexually assaulted by a YMCA employee in the 1960s. The case is 1:22-cv-00704, Jones v. Young Men's Christian Association of High Point Inc. et al.

North Carolina

August 26, 2022, 4:37 PM