Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Smith, Spires, Peddy, Hamilton & Coleman on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Whirlpool, the home appliance manufacturer, to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Tobias & Comer Law on behalf of Jarvis Jones, arises from a fire caused by an allegedly defective glass top range. The case is 1:22-cv-00475, Jones v. The Whirlpool Corporation.