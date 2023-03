New Suit - ERISA

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Co. was hit with a lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for disability claims, was filed by Pond, Lehocky & Giordano on behalf of Karl Jones. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00930, Jones v. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 10, 2023, 2:17 PM