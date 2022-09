New Suit - Employment

E.W. Scripps Company was slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed pro se by Landon Jones. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04787, Jones v. The E.W. Scripps Company.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 07, 2022, 6:46 PM