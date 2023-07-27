New Suit - Employment

Dow Chemical, a DowDuPont spin-off focused on materials science, was sued Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Carla D. Aikens PC on behalf of a logistics technician who claims that she was forced to resign after being subjected to racial remarks such as, being regarded as looking like Harriet Tubman and told to 'stop working like a slave' by her colleague. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11814, Jones v. The Dow Chemical Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 27, 2023, 6:38 AM

