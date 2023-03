New Suit - Wrongful Death

Tesla was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of the estates of Karl Seelandt and Mary Lou Seelandt, who died when their 2015 Tesla Model S crashed into a parked semi-truck due to an alleged failure of the vehicle's brakes, sensors and other automated systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00061, Jones v. Tesla Inc.

Automotive

March 21, 2023, 6:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Jones

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Tesla, Inc.

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product