Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Winston & Strawn on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Halliburton, Helmerich & Payne and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Shrader & Associates on behalf of the Estate of Travis Jones, accuses the defendants of negligence in providing protective equipment and handling safety protocols on an oil rig stationed in the Gulf of Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 4:23-cv-00456, Jones v. Talos Energy, LLC et al.