Ashley Vega, James Brown and Chris Hart of Holman Fenwick Willan have stepped in to defend Seacor Marine LLC in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 7 in Texas Southern District Court by Shrader & Associates on behalf of the Estate of Travis Jones, accuses the defendants of negligence in providing protective equipment and handling safety protocols on an oil rig stationed in the Gulf of Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David Hittner, is 4:23-cv-00456, Jones v. Talos Energy, LLC et al.
Energy
March 24, 2023, 6:39 AM