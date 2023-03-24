Who Got The Work

Ashley Vega, James Brown and Chris Hart of Holman Fenwick Willan have stepped in to defend Seacor Marine LLC in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 7 in Texas Southern District Court by Shrader & Associates on behalf of the Estate of Travis Jones, accuses the defendants of negligence in providing protective equipment and handling safety protocols on an oil rig stationed in the Gulf of Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David Hittner, is 4:23-cv-00456, Jones v. Talos Energy, LLC et al.

Energy

March 24, 2023, 6:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Pamela Jones

Plaintiffs

Shrader & Associates, L.L.P.

defendants

Halliburton Company

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Seacor Marine, LLC

Smith International, Inc.

Bristow Holdings US, Inc.

Helmerich & Payne Offshore, LLC

M-I, LLC

Petro Log International, Inc.

Schlumberger Holdings Corporation

Talos Energy, LLC

Talos Gulf Coast Offshore, LLC

defendant counsels

Baker Botts

Baker McKenzie

Winston & Strawn

Hfw

Holman Fenwick Willan Usa LLP

Holman Fenwick Willan

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims