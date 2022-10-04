New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc., a firearms manufacturer, was hit with a data breach class action Tuesday in Connecticut District Court. The court action pursues claims on behalf of customers whose personal information and payment card data was allegedly compromised in a nearly two-year-long data breach of a third party that hosts Sturm Ruger's e-commerce website. The complaint was brought by a trio of law firms: Scott + Scott; Markovits, Stock & DeMarco; and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01233, Jones v. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Connecticut

October 04, 2022, 2:15 PM