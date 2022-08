Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against the BWW Law Group, HSBC Bank USA and Specialized Loan Servicing to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Gerard Uehlinger on behalf of Tiavonde L. Jones. The case is 8:22-cv-01987, Jones v. Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC et al.

Real Estate

August 10, 2022, 4:48 PM