Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Sonesta International Hotels d/b/a HPTCW Properties Trust to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by the Gaiennie Law Office on behalf of Douglas Jones, who was allegedly electrocuted by a light fixture on a hotel balcony. The case is 1:23-cv-01182, Jones v. Sonesta International Hotels Corp.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 10, 2023, 7:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Douglas Jones

defendants

Sonesta International Hotels Corp.

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims