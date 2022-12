New Suit

Royal Caribbean Cruises was hit with a slip-and-fall lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Aronfeld Trial Lawyers on behalf of Reginald Jones. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-24182, Jones v. Royal Caribbean Group.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 22, 2022, 5:54 PM