Who Got The Work

David M. Ross, Ryan A. Williams and Kimberly A. Viergever of Wilson Elser have stepped in to represent health care billing company Reventics LLC in a pending data breach class action. The complaint, filed March 8 in Colorado District Court by Chestnut Cambronne PA and The Lyon Firm, is part of a string of cases alleging that the defendant failed to adequately safeguard class members' personally identifiable and protected health information. Reventics is also represented by K&L Gates. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina Y. Wang, is 1:23-cv-00602, Jones v. Reventics, LLC.

Health Care

April 22, 2023, 1:00 PM

