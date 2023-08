Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jensen Morse Baker on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIG's National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburg to Washington Western District Court. The complaint, for underinsured motorist claims, was filed by attorney Harold D. Carr on behalf of Kevin D. Jones. The case is 3:23-cv-05704, Jones v. National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA.

Insurance

August 04, 2023, 2:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Kevin D Jones

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Harold D. Carr, P.S. (olympia)

Law Offices Of Harold D. Carr, P.S. (lakewood)

defendants

National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA

defendant counsels

Jensen Morse Baker PLLC

Forsberg & Umlauf Ps

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute