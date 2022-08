Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Lincoln National Life Insurance to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Mikulka Law Firm on behalf of Cynthia D. Jones. The case is 5:22-cv-01468, Jones v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 17, 2022, 3:38 PM