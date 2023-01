New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kellogg was hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in New York Western District Court over its Smart Start cereal. The suit, brought by Sheehan & Associates and the James Chung Law Office, accuses Kellogg of misleading consumers about the Daily Value percentage of protein in the cereal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00049, Jones v. Kellogg Sales Co.