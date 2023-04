Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dillingham & Murphy on Friday removed a lawsuit against KAR Auction Services and AutoVin Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Hitzke & Ferran on behalf of a former vehicle inspector who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after filing a worker's compensation claim for a workplace injury. The case is 8:23-cv-00739, Jones v. KAR Auction Services, Inc. et al.

Automotive

April 28, 2023, 6:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Jones

defendants

KAR Auction Services, Inc.

AutoVin, Inc.

defendant counsels

Dillingham And Murphy LLP

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches