JPMorgan Chase has retained Nukk-Freeman & Cerra partner Kerrie R. Heslin as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit over alleged pregnancy- and disability-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Jan. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Phillips and Associates on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, is 1:24-cv-00164, Jones v. JP Morgan Chase & Co. et al.

February 23, 2024, 9:25 AM

