Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barclay Damon and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and Susan Buzzard to New York Northern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Peter C. Lomtevas on behalf of Shariff Ahmad Jones, contends that the plaintiff served more than five years after being wrongfully accused and convicted of attempting to open an account with a fake cheque due to race-based discrimination. The case is 5:23-cv-00956, Jones v. JP Morgan Chase & Co. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 08, 2023, 12:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Shariff Ahmad Jones

defendants

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA

Susan Buzzard

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Barclay Damon

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation