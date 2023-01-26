New Suit - Securities

Horizon Therapeutics and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Amgen for approximately $28 billion. The suit, brought by Acocelli Law on behalf of Brian Jones, contends that the proxy statement filed in support of the transaction contains false information related to the company's financial projections, analyses and potential conflicts of interest faced by its additional financial advisor, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00647, Jones v. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 26, 2023, 5:27 AM