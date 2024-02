Who Got The Work

Troy D. Helling, Amy C. Welborn and Taylor Yetter from Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in as defense counsel to Home Depot in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The case was filed Dec. 20 in Texas Western District Court by Lorenz & Lorenz on behalf of Darnailya Jones, who claims that she sustained injuries after being negligently struck and then dragged by a motorized bailey ladder driven by a Home Depot employee. The case is 1:23-cv-01543, Jones v. Home Depot USA, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 05, 2024, 8:11 AM

Darnailya Jones

Lorenz & Lorenz, PLLC

Home Depot USA, Inc.

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc. d/b/a The Home Depot #6585

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims