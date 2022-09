Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide and other defendants to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Brophy & DeVaney on behalf of Clifton Jones. The case is 1:22-cv-00890, Jones v. Higginbotham Insurance Agency, Inc., et al.

Insurance

September 02, 2022, 2:51 PM