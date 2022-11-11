Who Got The Work

Thor Industries, a manufacturer of recreational vehicles, and Camping World RV Sales LLC have retained attorney Christopher Jon Lowman of the Lowman Law Firm as defense counsel in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed Sept. 9 in Texas Western District Court by Richard C. Dalton on behalf of Michael L. Jones, the owner of a 2021 Heartland Pioneer BH270. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fred Biery, is 5:22-cv-01055, Jones v. Heartland Recreational Vehicles LLC et al.

Automotive

