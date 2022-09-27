New Suit - Consumer

Heartland Recreational Vehicles LLC, a subsidiary of recreational vehicles manufacturer Thor Industries, and Camping World RV Sales LLC were sued Tuesday in Texas Western District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The lawsuit was brought by attorney Richard C. Dalton on behalf of the owner of a 2021 Heartland Pioneer BH270. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01055, Jones v. Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC et al.

Automotive

September 27, 2022, 5:05 PM