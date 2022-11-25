Who Got The Work

Ernest 'Skip' H. Eubanks Jr. and Steven I. Klein of Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell have entered appearances for Harley-Davidson Motor Co. Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 11 in Louisiana Western District Court by a pro se plaintiff who contends that he suffered serious injuries after his Harley‑Davidson LiveWire bike abruptly stopped. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:22-cv-05660, Jones v. Harley-Davidson Motor Co Inc et al.

Automotive

