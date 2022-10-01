Who Got The Work

Robin Banck Taylor and J. Lott Warren of Butler Snow have entered appearances for Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Aug. 17 in Mississippi Northern District Court by Waide & Associates on behalf of a female sales associate who alleges that she was pressured to tolerate sexual harassment from customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Glen H. Davidson, is 1:22-cv-00114, Jones v. Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc.

Mississippi

October 01, 2022, 1:56 PM