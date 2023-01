Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz on Friday removed a lawsuit against Guild Mortgage Co. to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged predatory lending practices, was filed by attorney James W. Surane on behalf of Nicole Jones. The case is 1:23-cv-00040, Jones v. Guild Mortgage Co. LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

January 13, 2023, 6:32 PM