New Suit

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-00059, Jones v. Grapeland Independent School District et al.

Government

March 22, 2023, 2:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Woodrow J Jones, Sr

defendants

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Brad Spisak

David Maass

Deidra Henry

Don Jackson

Elizabeth Porras

Grapeland Independent School District

kristi Bell

Susana Nahas

Travis M Nicholson

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation