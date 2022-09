New Suit - Employment

General Dynamics Information Technology was sued Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by Surovell Isaacs & Levy on behalf of Richard Jones, who also claims retaliation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01044, Jones v. General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc.

Aerospace & Defense

September 13, 2022, 5:56 PM